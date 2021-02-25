State Republican lawmakers demand removal of fencing at Roundhouse

Speaker Egolf acknowledged that the Roundhouse has not been a target of violence and that there have been no noteworthy incidents. He said the fence and the combined presence of State Police and the National Guard are likely deterring any possible violence.

Since Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers, Speaker Egolf’s decision stands.

“I look forward to the barrier coming down just as soon as we're told it's safe to do so,” he said.

The fencing is expected to remain in place through the end of the session, which is March 20.