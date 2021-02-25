State Republican lawmakers demand removal of fencing at Roundhouse | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

State Republican lawmakers demand removal of fencing at Roundhouse

Chris Ramirez
Updated: February 25, 2021 06:13 PM
Created: February 25, 2021 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a deadly insurrection erupted at the U.S. Capitol in January, fencing and extra security went up at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Now, State House and Senate Republicans are demanding that fence to come down.

In a letter sent to Democratic leaders, Republicans wrote in part, “Maintaining the fence after any possible threat is no longer evident only creates the perception that our government leaders are afraid of our state's citizens… The current fence serves no purpose at this point other than sending a wrong signal... that their elected officials feel compelled to keep the public away.”

However, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said they’re just following guidance. 

“From the very beginning we have asked for, received and acted upon the advice of State Police, the Department of Homeland Security and other security professions. They have asked that we keep the barrier up through the end of the session,” Speaker Egolf said. 

Speaker Egolf acknowledged that the Roundhouse has not been a target of violence and that there have been no noteworthy incidents. He said the fence and the combined presence of State Police and the National Guard are likely deterring any possible violence. 

Since Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers, Speaker Egolf’s decision stands. 

“I look forward to the barrier coming down just as soon as we're told it's safe to do so,” he said.

The fencing is expected to remain in place through the end of the session, which is March 20.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level