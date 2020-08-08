State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases

State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
Created: August 08, 2020 10:36 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators have ordered employers to promptly report coronavirus cases to the state.

An emergency rule issued by the Environmental Department requires employers to report positive COIVD-19 cases to the department within four hours of being notified of the case.

Advertisement

The department said the emergency rule will remain in effect for up to 120 days unless a permanent rule is adopted before the end of the 120 days.

“By requiring employers to report positive cases in a timely manner, the state will be able to more rapidly respond to workplaces, providing immediate guidance and support to employers and preventing the spread of COVID-19 beyond the infected employees,” the department said.

However, the department said that in more than 280 instances, employers were aware of cases at least three days before the department learned of them, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Lawsuit claims Catholic priests, nuns abused boys at Albuquerque orphanage
Lawsuit claims Catholic priests, nuns abused boys at Albuquerque orphanage
Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools supports immediate start to in-person learning
Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools supports immediate start to in-person learning
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Cowboys for Trump resists reveal of financial contributors
Cowboys for Trump resists reveal of financial contributors
Man in child porn case that closed observatory indicted
Man in child porn case that closed observatory indicted
State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases
State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases
Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools supports immediate start to in-person learning
Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools supports immediate start to in-person learning
Lawsuit claims Catholic priests, nuns abused boys at Albuquerque orphanage
Lawsuit claims Catholic priests, nuns abused boys at Albuquerque orphanage