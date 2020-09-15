State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week

In Rio Rancho, in-person schooling began Monday. The HR department for district sent out guidance on who would be getting tested. Teachers will be selected at random and will be notified a few days before their test, but it’s up to each school district to decide how they will test staff.

“We've heard from many teachers and at this point there isn't a lot of concern around the random testing that's going to occur,” said Billie Helean, president of the Rio Rancho School Employees Union. “The union itself, we support the idea of random testing and the reason we support it is because we are going to have teachers in classrooms, students in classrooms and we want to make sure those people are safe, and one of the best way to do that is to ensure that we don't have virus that's spreading without knowledge. By having that testing in place, we will be able to make sure our community is safe."