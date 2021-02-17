State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez under fire for controversial comments about firefighters

Firefighters were quick to respond to the senator's comments during the Feb. 3 meeting.

“I take exception to people who think our firefighters are just laying around. In the city of Albuquerque, we are on pace to hit 10,000 calls in one year. We are the busiest in the nation per capita, per firefighter,” said Justin Cheney, IAFF Local 244 Union President.

Despite the comments, Sen. Sedillo Lopez voted in favor of the bill, allowing it to clear the committee—but that didn’t stop people from speaking up on social media.

“She is clearly mis-informed [sic]. This is insulting. Especially after 2020 and all the front line care rendered to those suffering from COVID...turns my stomach,” wrote Karl Ehl, a Facebook user.

“Unfortunately the public may never truly understand what Firefighters do during a 48 hour shift. We do eat, most people do. Eating, sleeping, showering, using the restroom come with no guarantee in the firehouse. We drop everything we are doing to answer the call,” wrote another user.

KOB 4 reached out to Sen. Sedillo Lopez’s office, but we did not hear back.