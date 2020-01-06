State senator convicted of DUI to be sentenced Tuesday

According to a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, prosecutors said Sen. Martinez has a “wealth of experience in both law making and law-executing process” and still made the choice to drink and drive.

The memorandum also states that he “almost killed two people”.

"That's what's so important to remember is the victim's perspective. Especially in high-profile cases you don't see how the victim has been impacted,” Valdez said.

Johnny Sisneros, one of the victims that testified, said that he can no longer work or play with his granddaughter after injuring his neck, back, hips and legs in the accident.

"I can only sit there and watch her jump,” Sisneros said.

Prosecutors said the senator “displayed a total lack of remorse”.

During his trial, KOB 4 reporters asked Martinez if he had anything to say to the people he hurt.

Martinez said nothing.