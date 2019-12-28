State senator convicted of DWI announces resignation from committee leadership roles

Justine Lopez
December 28, 2019
Created: December 28, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A state senator who was convicted of DWI and reckless driving earlier this month announced he would step down from his committee leadership roles Friday.
A letter Sen. Richard Martinez (D-District 5) sent to the state Senate president and Senate majority leader said he would resign as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Courts, Corrections & Justice Interim Committee.
In a separate statement, Sen. Martinez said he will continue his service as a state senator in District 5.
Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen (D-District 38) and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-District 25) issued the following statement in response to Sen. Martinez’s letter:
“Senator Martinez’s resignation as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Co-Chair of the Interim Courts, Corrections & Justice Committee is a positive development. We will make our recommendation for his replacement as Chair to the Committees’ Committee, which meets the first day of the legislative session.”
