State senator hosts job fair in Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019 06:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sen. Michael Padilla is hosting a job fair Wednesday morning in Albuquerque that more than 100 employers are expected to attend.
The job fair starts at 10 a.m. at Harrison Middle School.
103 employers will be there including Albuquerque Fire Rescue, ABQ Ride, CYFD and many more. We're told there are around 4,300 positions available.
