State senator hosts job fair in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State senator hosts job fair in Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sen. Michael Padilla is hosting a job fair Wednesday morning in Albuquerque that more than 100 employers are expected to attend.

Advertisement

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. at Harrison Middle School.

103 employers will be there including Albuquerque Fire Rescue, ABQ Ride, CYFD and many more. We're told there are around 4,300 positions available.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 10, 2019 06:31 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Doctors amputate motorcyclist's leg after hit-and-run crash
Doctors amputate motorcyclist's leg after hit-and-run crash
Social worker assists APD in downtown crime-fighting effort
Social worker assists APD in downtown crime-fighting effort
Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise
Patches Graham - old booking photo
Man arrested for northeast Albuquerque murder
Orlando Astorga
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Advertisement




Security footage shows man breaking into YDI Head Start campus
Security footage shows man breaking into YDI Head Start campus
Santa Fe DA wants candidates to join in pledge to impeach President Trump
Marco Serna
Social worker assists APD in downtown crime-fighting effort
Social worker assists APD in downtown crime-fighting effort
Morning Shift Salute: Gold Star Moms
Morning Shift Salute: Gold Star Moms
State senator hosts job fair in Albuquerque
State senator hosts job fair in Albuquerque