State senator questions Gov. Lujan Grisham over spending of federal funds

"The Supreme Court was very clear in its November 18th order that the governor and no one under her control could touch this money," said state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque.



Now, two weeks later, Candelaria has filed a motion asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to order Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Department of Finance and Administration secretary, Deborah Romero, to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court.

KOB 4 asked Candelaria if he thinks they should be held in contempt of court.



“It's ultimately a decision for the Supreme Court, but as a party to the case and having reviewed the documents, absolutely I do," he said.



That's because the governor's administration made two payments from the federal pandemic relief fund totaling $283,000 after the Supreme Court's ruling.



A spokesperson for the governor's office told KOB 4 there was no malintent and sent this statement: