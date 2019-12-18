State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Republican state senator from Albuquerque plans to introduce a bill that he said would make an immediate impact on violent crime in the city.
“We have a crisis today and my constituents want results now,” said Sen. Sander Rue (R-Albuquerque).
Sen. Rue’s bill would require the governor to create a “Strike Force” of 30 New Mexico State Police officers to be stationed in Albuquerque for one year starting July 2020.
“The governor, to her credit did this earlier this year in Albuquerque,” Sen. Rue said. “About 50 state police officers were deployed to work in Albuquerque for 30 days and it made a tremendous impact.”
That NMSP operation was called Metro Surge and state police made hundreds of arrests.
Sen. Rue, who co-chairs the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice Reform, said lawmakers will also focus on long-term solutions.
“And we’ve been working on all these other things that we can do to impact the public safety and crime and the judicial system and criminal justice system and all that, but those initiatives take time,” he said.
