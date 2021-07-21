State senator's annual job fair draws thousands to South Valley

The Albuquerque Police Department also said their booth was getting plenty of attention.

“So we have roughly 30 people inquire, five of them applied on the spot, with a lot of them getting the information they need,” said APD Sgt. Peter Silva.

Even industries who were hit the hardest by the pandemic, like restaurants, said they were finally filling positions.

“We are brand new, so we are just opening up here in Albuquerque, and we are finding just getting employees is a struggle, and we are just trying to get everyone on board we are trying to get everything ready by Aug. 17, and we are trying to hire 117 people,” said Fogo De Chao Sales Manager Patrick Baldonado.

“A lot of employers have reported back to me that job seekers are prepared. They brought resumes, they were shaking people's hands. We haven't been able to do that for a while, to talk face to face, so in many ways I think the employers won today,” Sen. Padilla said.

Many employers who were at the job fair are still accepting applications online.