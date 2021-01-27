State still seeking close to 4,000 'missing' students before school districts reopen for hybrid learning

CYFD will begin home visits to those last known addresses next week. With the announcement that schools can reopen, Sandoval said she hopes that the list will get even smaller.

“We're hopeful with the outreach we've been doing the past few months, as well as this opportunity to have all schools, right, elementary, middle and high school, welcome their students in the hybrid environment with some in- person learning—we believe that's really going to support our families and entice our students to come back to school,” she said.

Through phone calls with families, data consultant Paul Benoit said he believes they will.

“They intend to return to school when we’re back to hybrid or a more of an in-person model,” he said.

When schools reopen, the PED said they’re committed to working with districts for the next two years.