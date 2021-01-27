State still seeking close to 4,000 'missing' students before school districts reopen for hybrid learning

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 27, 2021 08:40 PM
Created: January 27, 2021 08:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Lujan Grisham recently announced that all school districts can open for hybrid learning starting Feb. 8. Now, the reopening date is putting more pressure on state officials to locate thousands of students who are unaccounted for.
“We're finding out from families a lot of it is economically related because of the pandemic,” said Katarina Sandoval, deputy secretary of the Public Education Department. “We're finding that families have lost their source of income, they need support paying their bills, some of them are about to be evicted.”
Back in November, the PED said there were more than 12,000 students unaccounted for. State officials said they've managed to shrink that number to just below 4,000 as of this week.
“We found out that 'Oh, that family actually moved out of state. They’re in Arizona,' or 'That family decided to send their child to private school' or 'They decided to do homeschool'—but we needed to be able to confirm that. We needed to be able to confirm that indeed was the case,” Sandoval said.
CYFD will begin home visits to those last known addresses next week. With the announcement that schools can reopen, Sandoval said she hopes that the list will get even smaller.
“We're hopeful with the outreach we've been doing the past few months, as well as this opportunity to have all schools, right, elementary, middle and high school, welcome their students in the hybrid environment with some in- person learning—we believe that's really going to support our families and entice our students to come back to school,” she said.
Through phone calls with families, data consultant Paul Benoit said he believes they will.
“They intend to return to school when we’re back to hybrid or a more of an in-person model,” he said.
When schools reopen, the PED said they’re committed to working with districts for the next two years.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company