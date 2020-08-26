State Supreme Court hears challenge on indoor dining ban

Attorneys for the restaurant industry assert that state health official are invoking science as the basis of the ban without sharing specific scientific findings or deliberations.

“The state’s ‘science’ alleged to support the devastating decision to prohibit indoor dining is undisclosed, unreviewed, and without checks,” attorneys for restaurants said in a briefing Monday.

In support of the restriction, health officials are citing medical journals, outbreaks traced to restaurants by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local infections that trigger “rapid response” testing and contact tracing in New Mexico. Restaurants and health care facilities have routinely had more outbreak responses than other sectors of the New Mexico economy.

At news conferences, Lujan Grisham and Human Services Secretary David Scrase have described the risks associated removing face masks to dine in confined spaces.

The court case began as a standoff between state environmental regulators and Jalisco Cafe in Silver City over the businesses’ alleged refusal to cease indoor dining service despite sanctions and a permit suspension.

Challengers of the ban now include K-bob Steakhouse restaurants in Raton and Las Vegas, Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad, the Red River Brewing Co. in Red River — as well as the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

New Mexico is faring better against virus infections than neighboring states such as Arizona and Texas.