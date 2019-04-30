State to host car seat safety clinics | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State to host car seat safety clinics

State to host car seat safety clinics

Marian Camacho
April 30, 2019 10:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Division is teaming up with Safer New Mexico Now to host car seat clinics across the state in the month of May.

Advertisement

The events will feature education for parents and caregivers on how to properly select and install car seats and booster seats. Technicians will also be able to see if certain car seats have been recalled.

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. 

For more information, or to make an appointment, call 505-856-6143 or 1-800-231-6145.

  • Wednesday, May 1 - LAS CRUCES 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. - Sisbarro Buick-GMC - 425 West Boutz Rd.
  • Friday, May 3 – ALBUQUERQUE 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #3 - 141 Girard Blvd. NE
  • Friday, May 3 – RIO RANCHO 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Fire Station #1 - 2810 Southern Blvd.
  • Saturday, May 4 – SANTA FE 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Capitol Ford Dealership - 4490 Cerrillos Rd.
  • Saturday, May 4 – ALBUQUERQUE 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Western Sky Community Care - National Hispanic Cultural Center - 1701 4th St. SW
  • Saturday, May 4 – LAS CRUCES 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - NMSU Preciado Park - 1220 Williams St.
  • Friday, May 10 – ALBUQUERQUE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Fire Station #20 - 7520 Corona Ave.
  • Thursday, May 16 – ALBUQUERQUE 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Fire Station #14 - 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW
  • Saturday, May 18 – ALAMOGORDO 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Alamogordo Police Department - 700 Virginia Ave.
  • Saturday, May 18 – ARTESIA 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #2 - 309 North 7th St.
  • Saturday, May 18 – FARMINGTON 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #2 - 3800 English Rd.
  • Saturday, May 18 – ALBUQUERQUE 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Metro Public Safety Day & Recruitment Event Cottonwood Mall 10000 Coors Bypass NW
  • Saturday, May 18 – GRANTS 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Superior Ambulance Cibola General Hospital - 1016 E. Roosevelt
  • Wednesday, May 22 – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Busy Bugs Head Start - 5600 Agua Fria St.
  • Friday, May 24 – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Kohl’s - 4401 Cerrillos Rd.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 30, 2019 10:40 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor, Albuquerque Mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Governor, Albuquerque Mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Police: Victim's wallet stolen as she prepares to give money
Nicholette Miera and Melanie Rivera
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Advertisement




Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon
New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon
Northern New Mexico sees fire risk despite winter snowfall
Northern New Mexico sees fire risk despite winter snowfall