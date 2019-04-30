State to host car seat safety clinics
Marian Camacho
April 30, 2019 10:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Division is teaming up with Safer New Mexico Now to host car seat clinics across the state in the month of May.
The events will feature education for parents and caregivers on how to properly select and install car seats and booster seats. Technicians will also be able to see if certain car seats have been recalled.
Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call 505-856-6143 or 1-800-231-6145.
- Wednesday, May 1 - LAS CRUCES 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. - Sisbarro Buick-GMC - 425 West Boutz Rd.
- Friday, May 3 – ALBUQUERQUE 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #3 - 141 Girard Blvd. NE
- Friday, May 3 – RIO RANCHO 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Fire Station #1 - 2810 Southern Blvd.
- Saturday, May 4 – SANTA FE 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Capitol Ford Dealership - 4490 Cerrillos Rd.
- Saturday, May 4 – ALBUQUERQUE 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Western Sky Community Care - National Hispanic Cultural Center - 1701 4th St. SW
- Saturday, May 4 – LAS CRUCES 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - NMSU Preciado Park - 1220 Williams St.
- Friday, May 10 – ALBUQUERQUE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Fire Station #20 - 7520 Corona Ave.
- Thursday, May 16 – ALBUQUERQUE 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Fire Station #14 - 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW
- Saturday, May 18 – ALAMOGORDO 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Alamogordo Police Department - 700 Virginia Ave.
- Saturday, May 18 – ARTESIA 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #2 - 309 North 7th St.
- Saturday, May 18 – FARMINGTON 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Fire Station #2 - 3800 English Rd.
- Saturday, May 18 – ALBUQUERQUE 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Metro Public Safety Day & Recruitment Event Cottonwood Mall 10000 Coors Bypass NW
- Saturday, May 18 – GRANTS 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Superior Ambulance Cibola General Hospital - 1016 E. Roosevelt
- Wednesday, May 22 – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Busy Bugs Head Start - 5600 Agua Fria St.
- Friday, May 24 – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Kohl’s - 4401 Cerrillos Rd.
