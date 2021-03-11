State to prioritize vaccinating New Mexicans with severe chronic conditions | KOB 4
State to prioritize vaccinating New Mexicans with severe chronic conditions

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 11, 2021 12:43 PM
Created: March 11, 2021 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health will prioritize vaccine appointments for those who are 60 years and older with a health condition that places them at severe risk of COVID-related health complications. 

State health officials said four groups are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines: 

  • Phase 1A (primarily health care workers)
  • New Mexicans 75 years and older
  • Educators, early childhood professionals and school staff
  • New Mexicans with a chronic health condition

The announcement of the new priority group impacts the last category — those with chronic health conditions. More than a quarter of the state's population falls into this category. 

“Age is the single most important predictor of COVID-related vulnerability, and some health conditions place residents at much greater risk of COVID-related health complications,” NMDOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “Prioritizing vaccine for New Mexicans in these groups will save lives.” 

The full list of qualifying chronic health conditions can be found on the state's vaccine website

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


