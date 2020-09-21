State unemployment rate improves as more New Mexicans head back to work

Kai Porter
Updated: September 21, 2020 08:00 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The state's latest job numbers show improvement in New Mexico's unemployment rate.
According to a Friday report, New Mexico’s unemployment rate fell from 12.7 percent in July to 11.3 percent in August.
Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said it’s a step in the right direction.
“We need to remind New Mexicans, 'Look, the more we social distance, the more we wear our masks, the more we do all those things that get control of the virus, the more we can open more jobs back up and get more people back to work,'" he said.
McCamley said with more New Mexicans returning to work, fewer are applying for unemployment benefits.
“Two weeks ago was the first week since March where we’ve had under 5,000 initial applications for unemployment,” he said. “We saw that number bump a little bit for last week, but we are definitely trending down. It’s slow but it’s steady”
On Tuesday, McCamley will speak to a committee of state lawmakers about the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fund, which is where the money for unemployment benefits comes from.
“This is a long term discussion,” he said. "The fund has been depleted. On September 8th we started borrowing from the federal government, but what New Mexicans need to know is that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that people get their benefits on a regular basis and nobody should really see any of those changes affect their benefits. Know that as long as you’re certified and as long as you’re following the rules you will continue to get your unemployment benefits for as long as you are eligible.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company