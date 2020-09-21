State unemployment rate improves as more New Mexicans head back to work

McCamley said with more New Mexicans returning to work, fewer are applying for unemployment benefits.

“Two weeks ago was the first week since March where we’ve had under 5,000 initial applications for unemployment,” he said. “We saw that number bump a little bit for last week, but we are definitely trending down. It’s slow but it’s steady”

On Tuesday, McCamley will speak to a committee of state lawmakers about the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fund, which is where the money for unemployment benefits comes from.

“This is a long term discussion,” he said. "The fund has been depleted. On September 8th we started borrowing from the federal government, but what New Mexicans need to know is that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that people get their benefits on a regular basis and nobody should really see any of those changes affect their benefits. Know that as long as you’re certified and as long as you’re following the rules you will continue to get your unemployment benefits for as long as you are eligible.”