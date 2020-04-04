State waives unemployment tax on payroll due to COVID-19

According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, a portion of an employer’s payroll tax has to do with unemployment, which is calculated by how many people are laid off and file for unemployment, however the state has waived that tax due to COVID-19.

“So I went ahead and filed and everything was fine for a week or so. I was still working here and there but paydays were getting lower and lower and so everything was fine for a week or so but then I get a phone call from my boss,” Gant said.

Gant said he feels certain he was laid off because he filed for unemployment.

“For a person who's been there over 20 years it blew my mind,” he added.

Whether someone is laid off or fired can affect their unemployment. Gant said he’s worried that employers who don’t know about the tax break might say their employees quit.

“It's pretty upsetting. I really don't know how to explain what's going through my head,” he said.

An official with Workforce Solutions said conflict between an employee and employer is common. If someone runs into that problem, they can go through an adjudication process that is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.