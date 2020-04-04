State waives unemployment tax on payroll due to COVID-19

Joy Wang
Updated: April 04, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: April 04, 2020 05:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For more than 20 years, James Gant has been working for a company that cleans commercial kitchen exhausts. He started in the business when he was 19 years old.
“I'd get uh a schedule emailed to me each week and I'd make a phone call to the boss each day to find out exactly what I'd be doing and then I'd go out and do it,” Gant said.
As the restaurant industry began to take hits due to the virus, it began to affect Gant’s work too.
“About two weeks ago I was trying to figure out how to make ends meet really,” Gant said. “To tell you the truth, because the virus situation was getting pretty serious at that time and I had read all the articles about unemployment and all of that stuff and everyone was being encouraged to go ahead and file and I went ahead and did that. I read the story that said businesses were not going to have to cover any expenses for that.”
According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, a portion of an employer’s payroll tax has to do with unemployment, which is calculated by how many people are laid off and file for unemployment, however the state has waived that tax due to COVID-19.
“So I went ahead and filed and everything was fine for a week or so. I was still working here and there but paydays were getting lower and lower and so everything was fine for a week or so but then I get a phone call from my boss,” Gant said.
Gant said he feels certain he was laid off because he filed for unemployment.
“For a person who's been there over 20 years it blew my mind,” he added.
Whether someone is laid off or fired can affect their unemployment. Gant said he’s worried that employers who don’t know about the tax break might say their employees quit.
“It's pretty upsetting. I really don't know how to explain what's going through my head,” he said.
An official with Workforce Solutions said conflict between an employee and employer is common. If someone runs into that problem, they can go through an adjudication process that is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
