Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 01, 2020 01:59 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 01:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bronze statue of Jefferey Epstein appeared in downtown Albuquerque Wednesday.

It's not clear who created the statue, or why it was placed in front of City Hall.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he didn't know who was responsible for the statue. It was removed Wednesday morning. 

A plaque on the statue said it was provided to "Bernalillo County by the Antlion Entertainment Art Collection."

Epstein was a convicted sex offender who had a home in New Mexico. 

He died in after being found unconscious in a New York jail cell. 


