Study: Stay-at-home orders result in cleaner air | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Study: Stay-at-home orders result in cleaner air

Tommy Lopez
Updated: April 22, 2020 10:02 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 09:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As environmentalists celebrated Earth Day this year, they were greeted good news.

New data shows air quality is improving as much of the country is forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Advertisement

The change is more obvious in the country’s largest cities, but environmental advocates in New Mexico say any progress helps. Leaders of the local non-profit, the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, say it’s incredible to see the difference.

“I think it’s a really blunt reminder of the impacts that we’re having, and we need to be conscientious about that,” said Garrett VeneKlasen, the group's Northern Conservation Director.

He says the improvements show that everyone plays a role in protecting the Earth, and he hopes progress can continue.

“We need to take care of it,” VeneKlasen said. “I think as the world grows and there’s more strain on resources, we need to even be more careful about that.”

He hopes that people will see the positive effects the so-called lockdown has had. The changes may serve as a wake-up call for people to try harder to keep our air and water clean moving forward.

He urges people to pressure lawmakers to support policies to help and reminds everyone that healthy landscapes are a part of the rich history of our state.

On Wednesday, the city of Albuquerque said the air quality was “moderate”.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
undefined
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
undefined
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
DA worries offenders on probation or parole aren't being properly monitored during COVID-19 pandemic
DA worries offenders on probation or parole aren't being properly monitored during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
Albuquerque veteran spreads joy to people during pandemic with his robot companion
Albuquerque veteran spreads joy to people during pandemic with his robot companion