S.T.E.A.M. Nights returns April 16 with 'Robots and Drones'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, S.T.E.A.M. Nights is returning to the Balloon Museum with 'Robots and Drones'
Be Greater Than Average and R4 Creating are teaming up this Saturday with the Balloon Museum for another edition of S.T.E.A.M. Nights, featuring a build-your-own-robot exhibit, 3-D printing, music by DJ Melanie Moore, food by the Munchie Truck and drinks by Vara.
The fun goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., April 16, at the Balloon Museum.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for New Mexican adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for people ages 6-17 and free for kids ages 5 and under.
For more information, visit the Balloon Museum website.
Colton Shone was joined by Dr. Shelly Gruenig, the founder of Be Greater Than Average, as she brought some tech-y fun to the studio, including her robot friend.
