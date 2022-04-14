S.T.E.A.M. Nights returns April 16 with 'Robots and Drones'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, S.T.E.A.M. Nights is returning to the Balloon Museum with 'Robots and Drones'

Be Greater Than Average and R4 Creating are teaming up this Saturday with the Balloon Museum for another edition of S.T.E.A.M. Nights, featuring a build-your-own-robot exhibit, 3-D printing, music by DJ Melanie Moore, food by the Munchie Truck and drinks by Vara.