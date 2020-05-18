STEM students use 3D printing technology to create PPE for frontline workers

"It feels good to know that we're helping people even though we can't be there to help people in person,” said Tori MacMillan, a student intern at R4 Creating.

A local restaurant has also partnered with the students to help show support.

"Papa Murphy's Pizza has come alongside us and has been delivering pizza to the places where we're delivering shields, so we've literally delivered hundreds and hundreds of pizzas, Gruenig said.

Graduate student intern at Sandia National Labs, John Krukar, said it's great to see the kids taking what they learned at camp to now making face shields with some of those printers.

"I was so proud and impressed by them. At the end of the camp after they had showed me how much they had learned and how quickly they caught onto all of it. Then to months and months later hear that they had gone out and paid it forward. Now that they were making a difference in our community I felt just even more proud and excited for them."

