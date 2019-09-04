Stepfather sentenced for his role in death of 9-year-old boy | KOB 4
Stepfather sentenced for his role in death of 9-year-old boy

Kai Porter
September 04, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The stepfather of a 9-year-old boy who was beaten to death was sentenced on Wednesday.

Stephen Casaus was sentenced to 14 years and 6 months in prison for his role in the death of Omaree Varela.

“I'm thankful that the judge was able to do the maximum that he could,” said Sylvia Marquez, Omaree’s aunt.

Casaus wasn't in court for the sentencing, but he listened to the hearing by phone from prison.

In 2018, an appeals court reversed his most serious conviction on a child abuse resulting in death charge, a first-degree felony.

Judge Stan Whitaker re-sentenced Casaus on four lesser charges of child abuse, tampering with evidence and two counts of bribing a witness.

Omaree's mother, Synthia Varela-Casaus is serving 40 years in prison for beating Omaree to death in Dec. 2013.

Casaus should be done serving his sentence in the next year because he will get credit for time served and good behavior.

However, he will have to serve time on two unrelated drug and gun convictions.

Those sentences total about 20 years, but he can get that time reduced for good behavior.

