Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
February 27, 2019 01:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A person of interest has been identified in the murder of two Albuquerque teenagers.

According to court documents filed by the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Stephen Goldman is being investigated for the murders of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero.

The bodies of the two boys were found buried in the mesa west of Rio Rancho in December. 

Authorities had said the boys were involved in a drug deal.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Updated: February 27, 2019 01:12 PM
Created: February 27, 2019 11:47 AM

