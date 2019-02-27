Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens
KOB Web Staff
February 27, 2019 01:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A person of interest has been identified in the murder of two Albuquerque teenagers.
According to court documents filed by the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Stephen Goldman is being investigated for the murders of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero.
The bodies of the two boys were found buried in the mesa west of Rio Rancho in December.
Authorities had said the boys were involved in a drug deal.
