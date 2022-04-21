Steve Stucker: Calmer Thursday before higher fire danger Friday, cooler weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is expected to be a calmer day before winds pick up Friday and conditions cool down this weekend.

Breezy conditions are expected Thursday in the southern and lower-elevation areas of the state, where temperatures will be in the 90s. Some winds are expected in northern and central New Mexico, with temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s – and smoke rolling into the Four Corners region from the fire near Flagstaff.