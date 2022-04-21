Steve Stucker: Calmer Thursday before higher fire danger Friday, cooler weekend

Steve Stucker
Created: April 21, 2022 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is expected to be a calmer day before winds pick up Friday and conditions cool down this weekend.
Breezy conditions are expected Thursday in the southern and lower-elevation areas of the state, where temperatures will be in the 90s. Some winds are expected in northern and central New Mexico, with temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s – and smoke rolling into the Four Corners region from the fire near Flagstaff.
All of this is before strong-to-damaging winds roll in for Friday, when a very high fire danger will be stoked by wind gusts as high as 80 MPH.
Steve Stucker has the full Thursday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's forecast to see what the weather will look like in your area.
