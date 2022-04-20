Steve Stucker: Smoke blows into northern NM, low humidity and record highs Wednesday | KOB 4

Steve Stucker: Smoke blows into northern NM, low humidity and record highs Wednesday

Steve Stucker
Created: April 20, 2022 07:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Smoke will be blowing into northern New Mexico from a wildfire near Flagstaff, as southern parts of New Mexico will see record highs.

High fire danger will linger again throughout the state as low humidity and windy conditions will remain.

Temperatures should cool later in the week but the April breezes will continue everyone's sneezes.

Steve Stucker has the full Wednesday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Organizers cancel Albuquerque’s 420 Fest
Organizers cancel Albuquerque’s 420 Fest
Crash closes northbound I-25 near Big-I
Crash closes northbound I-25 near Big-I
Gallup McKinley County Schools provide seniors option to graduate following prank
Gallup McKinley County Schools provide seniors option to graduate following prank
Thousands of cancer patients in northern New Mexico may be left without care
Thousands of cancer patients in northern New Mexico may be left without care
Steve Stucker: Smoke blows into northern NM, low humidity and record highs Wednesday
Steve Stucker: Smoke blows into northern NM, low humidity and record highs Wednesday