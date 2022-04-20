Steve Stucker: Smoke blows into northern NM, low humidity and record highs Wednesday

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Smoke will be blowing into northern New Mexico from a wildfire near Flagstaff, as southern parts of New Mexico will see record highs.
High fire danger will linger again throughout the state as low humidity and windy conditions will remain.
Temperatures should cool later in the week but the April breezes will continue everyone's sneezes.
