Steve Stucker: Warmer temps to 'spring' into New Mexico for Fat Tuesday

Steve Stucker: Warmer temps to 'spring' into New Mexico for Fat Tuesday

Steve Stucker
Created: March 01, 2022 07:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Temperatures are continuing to get warmer in the Albuquerque metro and across the state as the week rolls into Fat Tuesday.

If you're celebrating Mardi Gras during the day, you may want to have your King Cake outside – and eat it too – as a vast majority of the state will see temperatures in the 60s and sun. 

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect in this morning's forecast.

Click the video above to view Steve's forecast.


