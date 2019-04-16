Suspect was on probation at time of deadly shooting

Officers were called to the area near Lomas and Eubank in reference to shots fired. When they arrived they found Raver suffering from two gunshot wounds.

First responders gave him aid but he passed away at the scene.

Police interviewed several people who witnessed the moments leading up to the shooting. The witnesses told police that Beck had gotten into an argument with some of the people at the park after accusing someone of selling drugs.

A witness at the scene caught the moments leading up to the shooting on a cell phone. Police say the video shows Raver following Beck as he walked westbound on Lomas away from the skate park.

According to the criminal complaint, Beck is seen on the video turning around and running toward Raver before two gunshots are heard.

Court records show Beck has a history of violence. He was arrested twice in 2017 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon.

Beck was on probation at the time of Monday's shooting.