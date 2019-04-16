Suspect was on probation at time of deadly shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect was on probation at time of deadly shooting

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a man near a popular Albuquerque skate park.

Advertisement

Steven Beck has been charged with an open count of murder.

Police say he shot and killed 33-year-old Cody Raver near the Lost Altos Skate Park just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the area near Lomas and Eubank in reference to shots fired. When they arrived they found Raver suffering from two gunshot wounds.

First responders gave him aid but he passed away at the scene.

Police interviewed several people who witnessed the moments leading up to the shooting.  The witnesses told police that Beck had gotten into an argument with some of the people at the park after accusing someone of selling drugs.

A witness at the scene caught the moments leading up to the shooting on a cell phone. Police say the video shows Raver following Beck as he walked westbound on Lomas away from the skate park.

According to the criminal complaint, Beck is seen on the video turning around and running toward Raver before two gunshots are heard. 

Court records show Beck has a history of violence. He was arrested twice in 2017 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon.

Beck was on probation at the time of Monday's shooting.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 16, 2019 12:33 PM
Created: April 16, 2019 12:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital
Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola
Child found dead following early morning apartment fire
Child found dead following early morning apartment fire
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Woman critically injured in Albuquerque shooting
Woman critically injured in Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Child found dead following early morning apartment fire
Child found dead following early morning apartment fire
Suspect was on probation at time of deadly shooting
Steven Beck
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola
Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital
Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags