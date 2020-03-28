Stimulus bill to provide relief for New Mexico's brewery industry

"So if you come here and you buy a sweatshirt, a hat, a growler, some packaged beer, we're giving every dollar of those sales back to our people so we can keep them working. And we can try to keep them as whole as possible, making rent payments, making mortgages, feeding their families until we're on the other side of this,” said Jarrett Babincsak, vice president of sales and marketing at Santa Fe Brewing Co.

The stimulus plan is expected to help small businesses pay their staff to cushion some of the economic blow of coronavirus.

According to the New Mexico Brewers Guild, breweries generated more $350 million for the state’s economy.

To find a list of which breweries are selling their beer to-go, click here.