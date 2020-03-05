Stinky season: Skunks hit the Albuquerque metro

"Right now we’re getting about 15 to 20 calls a day, so they're here,” he said. "We also try to trap them if we really have to. Our main goal is to prevent them from getting in and out of structures that you live in and trying to skunk-proof people's yards."

But besides that, Sladen explained there’s no reason people should be scared of them.

“They’re very timid. They don’t really want to bug nobody. They want to be left alone,” he said.

If you seem like a threat to them, Sladen said they will give you warning signs like stomping their feet or huffing and puffing.

To avoid being sprayed:

Leave them alone.

Be quiet.

Don’t run.

Just walk away or back up slowly.

"If you get sprayed, I mean you probably deserved it,” said Sladen.

He said skunks can have rabies, so that’s another reason to keep you away from them.

Also, tomato juice does not work for removing the skunk smell. Sladen said a mix of hydrogen peroxide, Gandhi soap and baking soda can help, but you have to mix it with a garden sprayer and not dump it on items.

He said the alternative would be to buy Skunk-Off.