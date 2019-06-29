Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old | KOB 4
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old

Kai Porter
June 29, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, 4-year-old Ezekiel "Zeke" Arviso had to use an old bike to practice on the racetrack at Duke City BMX in Albuquerque.

Someone had stolen his Redline bike from his parents' car in Belen. Zeke was devastated because the bike was a gift from his grandpa. 

But now – Zeke has it back. 

"He was just like, 'is that my red bike?! Oh my god!'" said Billy Arviso, Zeke's dad. 

Arviso said members of the BMX community contacted him after seeing the bike for sale on Facebook. 

"I was convinced. I saw a bunch of the parts that were on the bike that we knew were on there," he said. 

Arviso said they contacted the seller – who eventually agreed to return the bike. He credits the power of social media and the BMX community for the bike's safe return. 

"Just a thank you to all the BMX community and everybody that supported my son and everybody that helped us find this bike," Arviso said. 

Before the bike was found, Daniel Deschamp with Bomb Town BMX had created a GoFundMe to buy Zeke a new bike

As of Saturday morning, that account had raised over $1,100 – well over the $500 goal. 

Arviso said they're going to use that money to make some repairs to the bike and buy Zeke a new helmet, and then the rest will go towards buying a new bike for another kid. 

If anyone donated, they can also request a refund. 

