Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A stolen chicken has been returned, unharmed, to the first-graders from Hodgin Elementary School. The chicken, Polka Dot, had been taken from her coop at the school over the weekend.

Students had said that Polka Dot was like family—having raised her since she was just a chick. They put their handwriting lessons to the test by making missing chicken posters to hang around the school.