Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class | KOB 4
Advertisement

Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class

Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2019 11:29 AM
Created: December 11, 2019 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A stolen chicken has been returned, unharmed, to the first-graders from Hodgin Elementary School. The chicken, Polka Dot, had been taken from her coop at the school over the weekend. 

Students had said that Polka Dot was like family—having raised her since she was just a chick. They put their handwriting lessons to the test by making missing chicken posters to hang around the school. 

Advertisement

The school received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said that he might have Polka Dot. A few kids in his neighborhood had given him the chicken to care for – because he raises chickens in his backyard.

He said he was watching TV when he saw a news story about Polka Dot and realized the chicken had been stolen. 

Polka Dot was returned to the students Tuesday morning. 

Kassi Nelson will show you Polka Dot's reunion with the students tonight on KOB 4. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Advertisement


APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour World Championships
Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour World Championships
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker