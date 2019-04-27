Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
KOB Web Staff
April 27, 2019 12:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Barbie the therapy pig was spotted in the back of a black truck in Albuquerque.
According to a post on Snapchat, someone was trying to sell Barbie at Jerry Cline Park.
Barbie was stolen from her owner's front yard, near the Sunport, on Wednesday.
A reward for Barbie's safe return is up to $4,000.
