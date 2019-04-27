Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck | KOB 4
Advertisement

Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck

KOB Web Staff
April 27, 2019 12:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Barbie the therapy pig was spotted in the back of a black truck in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

According to a post on Snapchat, someone was trying to sell Barbie at Jerry Cline Park.

Barbie was stolen from her owner's front yard, near the Sunport, on Wednesday.

A reward for Barbie's safe return is up to $4,000. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: April 27, 2019 12:26 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
Advertisement




Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers
APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools