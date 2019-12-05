Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business | KOB 4
Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 05, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico family says their business was destroyed by a person in a stolen tow truck.

Erika Estrada said the driver slammed the tow truck into her auto shop near Broadway and Gibson Thursday morning.

"So far, we're just going to try and fix it up and continue -- keep on going," Estrada said. "We're not going to give up. We haven't done anything to anybody. We're just trying to survive basically."

Estrada said the security cameras only show a person in a hoodie. She added that Albuquerque police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are working on the case because the tow truck was stolen from a business in the county.

Estrada said this wasn't the first time her business was vandalized. She said the business has been hit several times over the last six months.


