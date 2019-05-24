Stolen valuables found at local music shop

Simental's guitar pedal board was unique -- a collection formed from both store bought special effects and other handmade ones.

"It was like $2000 worth of stuff and I worked really hard to get all that the way I wanted it," he said.

In late December 2018, he said he forgot he left the board in his car parked in front of this apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

He woke up to a shattered windshield.

"I started calling places, even pawn stores. They said you're kind of wasting your time calling because we have a database but I was like 'I'm going to call anyway,'" said Simental.

One of the first places he called was Music Go Round in Uptown.

"We always ask a battery of questions," said Dave Tvedt, the general manager and co-owner of Music Go Round. "We always require people to provide state issued identification that way if something does come up we can turn that information over to local authorities."

Something did come up. About an hour after Simental called with descriptions and serial numbers, Marc Sifro walked in.

"The first thing we do is generally confiscate it and alert the authorities right away," said Tvedt.

According to documents, Sifro was trying to sell that stolen equipment. After asking for his ID, store employees kept it.

Sifro then disappeared, until now.

This week, Sifro was pulled over in Valencia County for a broken headlight. During that stop, officers discovered a warrant out for his arrest.

He was also later found to have had meth inside his sock.

Simental only got about half of his valuables back, but even that wouldn't have been possible without saving the serial numbers and making those calls.

APD said that's key in order to catch thieves and find valuables.