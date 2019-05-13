Climbing gym offers youth summer camps
Marian Camacho
May 13, 2019 06:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - There are a lot of choices for kids when it comes to camps in the summer, but one local climbing gym is hoping to be a hit among the younger crowd.
Stone Age Climbing Gym is offering up youth summer camps at their 23,000 square foot facility in Albuquerque.
There are classes for different ages groups.
