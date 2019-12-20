Stores extend hours to anticipate last minute Christmas shoppers

Brittany Costello
Created: December 20, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's the last weekend before Christmas and shoppers are out in droves picking up last minute presents. People should expect some extra traffic, crowds and sales. Here is a list of store that are anticipating the last-minute rush this weekend:
- Kohl’s is staying open 24 hours
- Best Buy is open until 11pm
- Cottonwood Mall is open until 9pm
- Target is open until 12am
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is open until 11pm
- Uptown is open until 10pm
