Storm brings hail, funnel clouds, flooding across New Mexico
Christina Rodriguez
June 02, 2019 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The rumble of thunder could be heard across New Mexico on Sunday. Severe weather warnings were issued for a large part of the state.
There was a reported tornado in Torrance County in northwest New Mexico. So far there hasn't been any reported damage.
Funnel clouds were spotted in the skies west of Santa Fe and also in the Tesuque area.
Quarter-sized hail was seen all over – with hail stones larger than golf balls seen near Roswell and Artesia.
Some roads in Hagerman have been closed due to flooding.
