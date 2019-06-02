Storm brings hail, funnel clouds, flooding across New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Storm brings hail, funnel clouds, flooding across New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
June 02, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The rumble of thunder could be heard across New Mexico on Sunday. Severe weather warnings were issued for a large part of the state. 

Advertisement

There was a reported tornado in Torrance County in northwest New Mexico. So far there hasn't been any reported damage.

Funnel clouds were spotted in the skies west of Santa Fe and also in the Tesuque area.

Quarter-sized hail was seen all over – with hail stones larger than golf balls seen near Roswell and Artesia. 

Some roads in Hagerman have been closed due to flooding. 

Track the weather in your area:

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 02, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: June 02, 2019 08:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police arrest suspect following early morning homicide
Police arrest suspect following early morning homicide
Planting seeds: From baseball diamond to community garden
Planting seeds: From baseball diamond to community garden
UNM considering plan to put an iron fence around main campus
UNM considering plan to put an iron fence around main campus
Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting
Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Councilor proposes adding two new districts
Albuquerque City Councilor proposes adding two new districts
Storm brings hail, funnel clouds, flooding across New Mexico
Storm brings hail, funnel clouds, flooding across New Mexico
Mixed reactions following reduction of NMSP officers in 'Metro Surge' Operation
Mixed reactions following reduction of NMSP officers in 'Metro Surge' Operation
Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting
Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting
Planting seeds: From baseball diamond to community garden
Planting seeds: From baseball diamond to community garden