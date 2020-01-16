Storm brings snow, icy conditions to New Mexico

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A storm produced snow and rain in New Mexico Thursday.
The conditions made for a tricky commute along I-25 from Albuquerque to Santa Fe.
At one point, traffic was at a standstill at La Bajada Hill because a jackknifed semi-truck.
Many drivers took the cautious approach to dealing with the conditions.
"Well, we did stay in the slow lane the whole way," said Randy Boelsems, who was visiting from California.
Dozens of schools and businesses were closed Thursday due to the snow. In anticipation of more snow, APS East Mountain Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay Friday. Santa Fe Public Schools will be closed Friday.
However, Xavier Grenet, owner of L'Oliver Restaurant in Santa Fe, has decided to stay open.
"It’s good. We need moisture . It’s good for the skiing. It’s winter it’s January," Grenet said. "What do you expect you’re going to have snow one day or another. So that’s good."
Grenet shoveled snow in front of his business, and sprinkled sand to keep pedestrians from slipping.
The snow was also a welcome sight for tourists in Santa Fe.
"This is crazy. I was not expecting it to snow," said Amanda McLachlan, who is visiting from Dallas. "I don’t even think I brought the right footwear, but it’s really magical, just really peaceful and it’s a real treat for a Texan like me."
