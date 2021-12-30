Storm expected to cause severe driving conditions

The Associated Press
Updated: December 30, 2021 09:30 AM
Created: December 30, 2021 08:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say a winter storm expected Friday and Saturday is expected to produce severe driving conditions due to high winds and drifting snow with heavy snow accumulations in the mountains.
The National Weather Service said widespread and significant impacts to holiday travel are expected.
While temperatures Friday will be low enough for valleys to get rainfall, the weather service said “drastically colder air will arrive after midnight and allow any rain to change over to snow through Saturday morning.”
According to the weather, strong winds from the storm will combine with bitterly cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday to produce dangerously cold wind chills.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)