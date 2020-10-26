Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites | KOB 4
Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites

Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:27 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 05:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health announced some COVID-19 testing sites would be closed Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions, including snow. 

The department says people who registered for a test will receive a phone call about the closures. 

Check the status of testing sites below:

  • Santa Fe: Christus St. Vincent’s, Presbyterian and Southwest Cares are open for testing.
  • Espanola: Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola.
  • Los Alamos: No alternate locations everyone will be rescheduled for Wednesday weather permitting.
  • Taos: This location does not test on Tuesdays. Holy Cross Hospital is open all day for testing.
  • Las Vegas: Everyone will be re-scheduled for Wednesday weather permitting.
  • Santa Rosa: This location does not test on Tuesdays. Santa Rosa Hospital is open all day for testing.
  • Clayton (satellite): Union County General Hospital is open all day for testing
  • Las Cruces: Everyone will be re-scheduled.
  • Truth or Consequences: Sierra Vista Hospital will be open for testing.
  •  Chaparral: No alternate locations. Everyone will be re-scheduled for Thursday.

The following testing locations will be postponed and may open in the afternoon, weather permitting:

  • Portales
  • Clovis
  • Carlsbad
  • Artesia
  • Ft. Sumner
  • Tucumcari
  • Roswell

The following locations will be canceled and anyone symptomatic. People registered at one of the sites is encouraged to go to Presbyterian Hospital’s indoor testing site.

  • Expo New Mexico
  • Belen
  • Sandoval
  • Grants


