Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:27 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 05:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health announced some COVID-19 testing sites would be closed Tuesday due to unfavorable weather conditions, including snow.
The department says people who registered for a test will receive a phone call about the closures.
Check the status of testing sites below:
The following testing locations will be postponed and may open in the afternoon, weather permitting:
The following locations will be canceled and anyone symptomatic. People registered at one of the sites is encouraged to go to Presbyterian Hospital’s indoor testing site.
