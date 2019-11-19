Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico | KOB 4
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: November 19, 2019 08:11 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 08:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Forecasters say back-to-back storm systems will pass across New Mexico this week, bringing showers and thunderstorms starting late Tuesday and “treacherous” travel conditions in mountain passes by Thursday.
    
The National Weather Service says the first system will spread northeast through the state late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow levels will fall to near 8,500 feet (2,591 meters) by Wednesday evening.
    
The second system will move through the state Thursday, with snow levels as low as 6,000 feet (1,8208 meters) and over 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snowfall in higher terrain.

STORM WATCH:

