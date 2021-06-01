Storm washes away trash from Albuquerque homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Video footage from an Albuquerque business owner shows a large pile of trash that was washed away from a homeless encampment following a Memorial Day storm.

Randy Baker, owner of Rio Bravo Brewing Co., captured footage of the trash pileup underneath an I-40 overpass at First Street. He said when he decided to open his business years ago, the community looked nothing like it does now. He also said the city should be offering better solutions to address homelessness.