Storm Watch: Remnants of Nora moving through New Mexico

Spencer Schacht
Created: September 01, 2021 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Throughout this monsoon season, the arroyos have filled up fast. So far this year, four people have drowned in arroyos.

The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority continues to warn the public that arroyos are not the place to be when rain is in the forecast – like on Wednesday. 

"I think it is just a horrific way for someone to die," said Nolan Bennett, a field engineer with AMAFCA. "We just need to encourage everyone to stay out of the arroyos, whether they are recreating, sleeping or staying in culverts or other things."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are on standby in case that happens.

