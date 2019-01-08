StoryLab expanding, focusing in on gaming

“And this is really great when you have 32 people at the table, really pushing them and knocking them all over the place,” Garrett said.

But those suppers will soon be a thing of the past. StoryLab Founder and CEO John-Mark Collins said they've been using their studio as the test site for their new subsidiary, Electric Playhouse.

“So, after January we're still going to hold public events, but they’re going to become more playful, a little less food-focused. We’re going to start getting into gamified environments, more family-friendly, large, social, kind of walkable video games,” Collins said.

Construction on the west side facility will begin in the spring, and company leaders hope to open in time for Balloon Fiesta, offering a unique, digital gaming experience for all ages.

“The games are going to start off simple, almost like phones games, where you have a timer and you have to press a certain number of buttons and put a certain number of things together. But they’re gradually going to get more complicated to where they become digital versions of escape rooms,” Collins said.