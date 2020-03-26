Stranded New Mexicans try to find their way home from Peru amid pandemic

Megan Abundis
March 25, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A New Mexican woman and her niece who are stranded in Peru due to the pandemic are trying to find their way back to the Land of Enchantment.
“My niece and I have been trying to hold it together—trying to stay calm as possible. Basically we've been in solitude in our rooms most of the time,” said Kim Kahn.
Kahn and her niece Dana Dobbie were in the midst of a South American adventure that began in late January. Now Kahn said she wishes to be back at her home near Lake Abiquiu.
“By the time we got to Cusco there was literally only a twelve hour notices. American tourists needed to get out Peru. There were no tickets to be had, they were turning people away at the airport. My niece and I kind of said okay let's see what happens. We really didn't know the extent of it,” Kahn said.
Two days later, country officials announced that people needed to stay at home.
“We had to be in our hostel. The only time we could go out was to go the grocery store. That's kind of what's going on now, they are getting more strict. They put on a curfew from 8 to 5, but we can't go wondering in the streets at all. Our door is locked and we have to find the people that are kind of manning the station here to open the door for us if we need to go out grocery shopping,” she said.
The two have been trying to stay busy inside their hostel while they try to find flights home.
“We have tried to book some flights. All of our flights have been cancelled. United has been cancelled. I'm trying to reschedule or rebook my flights. Every time I put in a date up until April 15th it says no dates match your request,” Kahn said.
Kahn said she has also reached out to the U.S. Embassy for help. In the meantime, she daydreams of home.
“Yeah, I could be quarantining out there nicely. I could be at least in my garden touching some earth. Right now, it's just inside in the hostel."
