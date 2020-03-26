Stranded New Mexicans try to find their way home from Peru amid pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Stranded New Mexicans try to find their way home from Peru amid pandemic

Megan Abundis
Created: March 25, 2020 11:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A New Mexican woman and her niece who are stranded in Peru due to the pandemic are trying to find their way back to the Land of Enchantment.

“My niece and I have been trying to hold it together—trying to stay calm as possible. Basically we've been in solitude in our rooms most of the time,” said Kim Kahn.

Advertisement

Kahn and her niece Dana Dobbie were in the midst of a South American adventure that began in late January. Now Kahn said she wishes to be back at her home near Lake Abiquiu.

“By the time we got to Cusco there was literally only a twelve hour notices. American tourists needed to get out Peru. There were no tickets to be had, they were turning people away at the airport. My niece and I kind of said okay let's see what happens. We really didn't know the extent of it,” Kahn said.

Two days later, country officials announced that people needed to stay at home.

“We had to be in our hostel. The only time we could go out was to go the grocery store. That's kind of what's going on now, they are getting more strict. They put on a curfew from 8 to 5, but we can't go wondering in the streets at all. Our door is locked and we have to find the people that are kind of manning the station here to open the door for us if we need to go out grocery shopping,” she said.

The two have been trying to stay busy inside their hostel while they try to find flights home.

“We have tried to book some flights. All of our flights have been cancelled. United has been cancelled. I'm trying to reschedule or rebook my flights. Every time I put in a date up until April 15th it says no dates match your request,” Kahn said.

Kahn said she has also reached out to the U.S. Embassy for help. In the meantime, she daydreams of home.

“Yeah, I could be quarantining out there nicely. I could be at least in my garden touching some earth. Right now, it's just inside in the hostel."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
NM hospitals detail how they are responding to health emergency
NM hospitals detail how they are responding to health emergency
Albuquerque real estate still remains afloat according to expert
Albuquerque real estate still remains afloat according to expert
Advertisement


Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19: Businesses look to cut costs by decreasing trash service
COVID-19: Businesses look to cut costs by decreasing trash service