Stranded New Mexicans try to find their way home from Peru amid pandemic

Two days later, country officials announced that people needed to stay at home.

“We had to be in our hostel. The only time we could go out was to go the grocery store. That's kind of what's going on now, they are getting more strict. They put on a curfew from 8 to 5, but we can't go wondering in the streets at all. Our door is locked and we have to find the people that are kind of manning the station here to open the door for us if we need to go out grocery shopping,” she said.

The two have been trying to stay busy inside their hostel while they try to find flights home.

“We have tried to book some flights. All of our flights have been cancelled. United has been cancelled. I'm trying to reschedule or rebook my flights. Every time I put in a date up until April 15th it says no dates match your request,” Kahn said.

Kahn said she has also reached out to the U.S. Embassy for help. In the meantime, she daydreams of home.

“Yeah, I could be quarantining out there nicely. I could be at least in my garden touching some earth. Right now, it's just inside in the hostel."