Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna

"He'll always walk up from this direction, and he'll just walk up and drop it on the little doorknob and walk away, every single time that's all he does," Morrison said.

She isn't the only one receiving these deliveries. Her neighbors have been receiving them too.

"They're actually moving out because they're tired of it," she said.

Morrison says she has called police but they can't do much unless they catch him during a delivery.

"I just want it to stop because I have my baby, you know, and I don't want some random guy just creeping around my apartment," she said.

Police have promised to step up patrols in her area.