'Stranger Things' starts filming new season in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 11, 2021 03:27 PM
Created: August 11, 2021 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fourth season of the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" has begun filming in Albuquerque.

"We welcome the iconic Netflix series 'Stranger Things' to New Mexico and are happy to report the show will employ over 1,000 New Mexicans," said Amber Dodson, the director of the New Mexico Film Office.

According to the state's film office, the production is employing:

  • 325 New Mexico crew members
  • 70 New Mexico principal cast members
  • Over 700 New Mexico background and extras

"We first broke the news that 'Stranger Things' would be filming its fourth season in New Mexico at the Deadline Hollywood HotSpots Conference in March 2020," said Alicia J. Keyes, the state's Economic Development Department cabinet secretary.

Filming was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, filming is scheduled to take place through the end of August.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

