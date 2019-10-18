Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen | KOB 4
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen

Joy Wang
October 18, 2019 06:49 PM

BELEN, N.M.—Belen police have been receiving multiple reports about stray bullets hitting cars, buildings and RVs.

Police officials said they believe the bullets are coming from someone shooting out in the nearby mesa.

“We've had seven incidents where there have been stray bullets come across our properties and actually hit RVs,” said RV park owner Roger Castro. “Some close calls where people were within several feet of where the bullet entered and it's caused a lot of concern with us, our neighbors, our neighbors across our street that hit the residences over there.”

Belen police officials are encouraging whoever is doing this to use proper shooting ranges.

“What we are trying to prevent is somebody being seriously injured because of a stray bullet due to shooter’s negligence,” said Chief Victor Rodriguez with Belen Police.

Police said the suspect could be charged with negligent use of a firearm.

“In the county we are working very closely with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office to resolve his issue which includes getting ahold of property owners to putting signage out there to let people know that that is prohibited and also conducting extra patrols out there in attempt to catch anybody who may be negligently using a firearm,” Chief Rodriguez said.

Roger Castro said he is hoping law enforcement officials put an end to this before someone gets seriously hurt.

“They need to be responsible with their guns,” Castro said. “They need to be responsible about other people's private property and they shouldn't' be trespassing if they want to shoot a gun. There are gun ranges in places you can do that.”

Joy Wang


Created: October 18, 2019 06:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

