Street named after NM woman killed in deadliest mass shooting in modern US history

School officials say they hope that naming the road shows her family just how much she meant to the community.

"We also want to thank you guys for allowing her to be a part of this family as well," said Rosie Montano, head secretary at Miyamura High School.

More than a year in the making, the unveiling of Miss Lisa Lane brought out many in the community who knew and loved her.

"She was full of love and life," Muniz said. "She would do anything for her kids and students."

School leaders want Miss Lisa Lane to be a reminder of the love she had for the students and the impact she had for generations to come.