Street racing becoming a recurring problem for one Albuquerque neighborhood

City Councilor Brad Winter says this isn’t a new issue, in fact he expects it to get even worse in the coming months.

"You get officers and they take care of the issue, then they move someplace else,” said Winter. “But, eventually they will come back when the presence isn't there.”

Neighbors are hoping that by getting the word out, that won’t happen.

"I think once we get the word out that these little punks are on-notice," said one neighbor. "Perhaps we can resolve this issue and get a good night sleep."

Councilor Winter says additional police officers in the area could be a short-term solution, but he says education street racers on where they should and shouldn’t go might help in the long-term.