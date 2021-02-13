Street Safe New Mexico hosts winter gear drive & distribution for homeless | KOB 4
Street Safe New Mexico hosts winter gear drive & distribution for homeless

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 13, 2021 09:19 PM
Created: February 13, 2021 08:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Street Safe New Mexico, a local nonprofit that helps victims of sex trafficking, hosted a cold weather gear drive Saturday ahead of the winter storm. 

Volunteers collected items like blankets, hand warmers, and sleeping bags.

"Thanks to the amazing people of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, we have a ton of stuff to give out so much more than we expected, so we are incredibly happy and very overwhelmed it is humbling," said Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico.

Barber said they'll be handing out the goods to homeless people across the metro area Sunday, and that they'll have enough winter gear to help at least 100 to 200 people. 


